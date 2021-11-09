Improvement plan for home of vintage boat collection

PLANS to house a collection of vintage boats in Henley have been submitted.

Businessman Adam Toop, who is co-chairman of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, bought a boatyard off Wargrave Road from Hobbs of Henley about a year ago.

He wants to use the 0.5-hectare site to keep almost 40 restored vintage Thames craft in the main building. The Rose Toop Collection will be a partnership with Penny Rose, from Lower Shiplake, who is a vintage boat enthusiast.

Mr Toop has applied to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, for permission to extend the ground and first floor of the building and raise the roof.

The boats would not be on public display but recognised clubs and fellow enthusiasts would be able to view the collection by appointment.

Mr Toop, who built his career in the telecommunications industry, says the proposal would “dramatically improve” the facilities for small businesses.

He said: “After an exhaustive search lasting many years, I am delighted to have found the perfect home for the Rose Toop Collection.

“The restoration, preservation and maintenance of these important craft can be sustained only by actively supporting the relevant artisan skills. The boatyard provides a fertile base to nurture such skillsets and encourage apprenticeships wherever possible.

“Lying on the bank of the Thames directly opposite the River & Rowing Museum, the collections are complementary to one another and we look forward to collaborating with the trustees.

“In addition to safely storing, maintaining and showing the collection and archives, we are equally committed to nurturing the boatyard as a vibrant, traditional boating hub on this key reach of the upper Thames.

“Our plans include new floating moorings and, as access to this part of the river can be difficult during the busiest summer months, we are committed to providing complimentary use of the new facilities in support of recognised clubs and societies that promote the use and conservation of traditional, non-powered craft.”

Mr Toop, who lives in Richmond and owns a property in Wharfe Lane, Henley, had been searching for a home for the Rose Toop Collection for nearly 10 years.

There are currently 37 boats in the collection with examples from the “Golden Age” of Thames leisure boating from around 1880 to 1940.

The boatyard would operate on a not-for-profit basis and Hobbs of Henley would continue to use about one third of the site, which has been leased back to the boat hire firm.

Mrs Rose began acquiring and restoring boats in the late Sixties and she and her late husband William were honoured in 2007 by the National Transport Trust for their commitment to preserving the river’s boating history.

Supporters of the plans include Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill, Mr Toop’s co-chairman of the “Trad”.

She said: “Given the eyesore that this untidy, unloved industrial site currently offers those walking along the Henley bank of the river, I cannot imagine anyone would do other than loudly applaud the Rose Toop Collection’s brilliant design and propositions for the future use of the site. One has only to look at the immaculately preserved boats in the collection or any project conceived by either Adam Toop or Bill and Penny Rose to know that this boatyard will become an iconic landmark and a much-needed community asset for those on both banks of the river.”

Jim Sneddon, founder of the Henley Boating Company, said: “The plans to develop the site mean that it would visually enhance the area, create jobs for local people, provide another brilliant asset for the town and its visitors to visit and impart knowledge to the younger generation on the craftsmanship it took to make these beautiful boats.

“To see an investment in the river and riverside is a breath of fresh air in a time when many river amenities and services are being lost to us. I could not support this more.”

Anthony Lambie, of Wharfe Lane, said: “I believe it is completely appropriate that Henley, world famous for its regatta and a venue for boating of all kinds for centuries, should house the Rose Toop Collection at a site just across the Thames from the River & Rowing Museum.”

Town councillor Will Hamilton, who owns a boat called Topsilk, said: “This proposal would be a wonderful addition to the Henley riverside, making better use of what is currently a fairly unglamorous agricultural shed and allow it to better house traditional river craft within a wonderful boat collection.

“Importantly, this proposal supports boat building jobs and apprentices.

“There are no planning reasons to object to this proposal, which is in keeping with the surrounding area and a vast improvement on what is currently there.”

In pre-application advice, the district council recommended that ecological and flood risk assessments are carried out to allay any concerns about environmental harm.