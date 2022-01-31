Monday, 31 January 2022

Bank repairs

Bank repairs

REPAIRS to the riverbank in Henley are set to take place this year.

The town council is to improve the bank that runs from Mill Meadows to Marsh Meadows.

It will survey the area to identify sections that need attention.

The council will also install steps at the slipway in New Street.

The work will begin once the new adventure golf course in Mill Meadows has been built, which is scheduled to be by the end of March.

