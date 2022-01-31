Bank repairs

A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
REPAIRS to the riverbank in Henley are set to take place this year.
The town council is to improve the bank that runs from Mill Meadows to Marsh Meadows.
It will survey the area to identify sections that need attention.
The council will also install steps at the slipway in New Street.
The work will begin once the new adventure golf course in Mill Meadows has been built, which is scheduled to be by the end of March.
31 January 2022
More News:
Shed where you can spend time talking and mending
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has ... [more]
Children improve reading skills with help from dog
A DOG has been helping children at Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say