Regatta chairman supports new plan for boatyard revamp

REVISED plans to enlarge a boathouse in Henley to house a collection of vintage vessels have received widespread support.

Mayor Sarah Miller and Henley Royal Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave are among those backing the proposals by boat enthusiast Adam Toop.

The businessman bought a boatyard off Wargrave Road from Hobbs of Henley in 2020 and wants to use the 0.5-hectare site to keep almost 40 restored Thames craft in the building.

He applied for planning permission to extend the ground and first floor and raise the roof of the boathouse.

But in December Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, rejected the application, saying the development would be “inappropriate” due to the boatyard’s location in the green belt.

Mr Toop, who is co-chairman of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, which is held annually in Henley, said he was happy to make the necessary changes.

Under the latest plans, the riverside elevation would be the same size and proportion in order to be in keeping with the height and scale of existing buildings on either side but would have less glazing, with timber cladding being used instead. Mr Toop says the workshop extension would marginally increase the footprint of the development but the total footprint of the buildings would still be smaller than the footprint that existed before a fire at the boatyard in 2004.

A public consultation launched by the council on April 5 shows overwhelming support for the plans.

Councillor Miller said: “I was incredibly disappointed that this project was unsuccessful in the last application but I can see no reason why it should now not be approved with the tweaks made.

“The building plans, in my view, will transform that area of the river while also giving those on the Henley side a much better view.

“This is a win-win and I do hope we can now progress with this application and get it started.”

Sir Steve said: “In addition to creating an attractive building in an historic riverside setting, the project secures the long-term survival of this important Henley boatyard, together with the important associated skills and employment.

“We are delighted to learn that a past Henley Royal Regatta umpire’s launch, Arethusa, will be part of the Rose Toop Collection.

“The fact that Arethusa will be on display is even more significant given she was built in 1921 by Hobbs & Sons, who formerly owned the boatyard.”

Town councillor and boat owner Will Hamilton said: “It will be good for both sides of the river as well as retaining the craft of traditional boatbuilding.”

Quentin Hoodless, an owner of traditional boats that are kept nearby, said: “Both the scale, appearance and construction materials of the revised structures are appropriate and sympathetic to the character of the river at this point.”

David Knight, secretary of the Classic Motor Boat Association, said: “The architecture is sympathetic and echoes the long tradition of boatbuilding along the Thames.”

David Worthington, chairman of trustees at the River & Rowing Museum, said: “The potential value of the work we could do together is evident.

“For the museum to have access to the Rose Toop Collection’s knowledge and activities will be exciting.

“We can imagine a programme of talks, exhibitions and practical educative sessions with boatbuilders, signwriters and more, all under the museum roof.” Andrew Adams, who lives in Henley, said the boathouse could become “a valuable education tool” for people joining the boatbuilding trade.

Mr Toop, who has a home in Wharfe Lane, said: “All the changes we have made are responding on a point-by-point basis to the

comments.

“I quietly gathered all the people around me who helped on the original work and reshaped the documents to reflect what we have been asked for, so we confidently go into the resubmission process knowing we have answered the questions that were raised. If it has come down to these final boxes being ticked, we have ticked them.”

When the borough council refused the original plans, it said the proposals would have a “greater and detrimental” impact on the openness of the green belt and would result in a “prominent urbanising development”.

Remenham Parish Council encouraged Mr Toop to apply again after members complained about being “confused” by the borough council’s decision.

The public consultation will run until Thursday.