Footbridge shut at Marsh Lock for emergency repairs

A FOOTPATH over the River Thames has been closed at Marsh Lock due to safety concerns.

The footbridge, which connects Henley and Shiplake, has been shut by the Environment Agency for urgent repairs.

Town councillor Kellie Hinton said: “Unfortunately, because the works are an emergency, there has been no information sent to local authorities as would usually be the case.

“There are immediate repairs needed before being reopened to the public. With the paperwork needed prior, plus the works, this is likely to take at least a few months.

“The Environment Agency is looking into what needs to be done immediately and whether any diversion route will be needed.

“Separate to the emergency works, the agency did structural surveys of the bridges in 2019. They will be reviewing these and doing further investigation into what work needs to be done in the long term. This would be planned works and is unlikely to happen for some years. Local authorities will be kept informed.”

