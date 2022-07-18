Swan upping returns

THE annual swan upping event will return to the Henley area next week.

Representatives of the Crown and the Vintners’ and Dyers’ Livery Companies will be carrying out the census of the bird population on the River Thames in traditional rowing skiffs.

On Wednesday, they will arrive at Hambleden lock at about noon, having travelled from Sunbury lock up the river via Hurley. They will continue on to Marsh lock, Shiplake lock and Sonning Bridge then on to Caversham, Mapledurham and Goring locks.

The swan upping party will be led by the Queen’s swan marker David Barber, who lives in Henley.