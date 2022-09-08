Dead sheep in Thames

DEAD sheep were found in the River Thames between Wargrave and Shiplake.

The decomposing bodies were spotted floating in the middle of the river not far from the Thameside Marina, off Watermans Way, Wargrave.

Ole Petter Anfinsen spotted two dead sheep on Saturday and members of Wargrave Boating Club spotted several more the following day.

Officials from the Environment Agency and Wokingham Borough Council are investigating where the sheep came from and how they came to be in the water.

Mr Anfinsen, 40, of Friday Street, Henley, was passing Bushnell Marine Services when he saw the sheep just above the railway bridge.

He said: “They had obviously been there for quite a while as they had started to bloat. They were also really smelly — you got the stench all the way down the river.”

Mr Anfinsen said he tried to report the incident to Thames Valley Police, the Environment Agency, Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council but claimed none of these would take responsibility.

He said: “It seems that no one knows who’s responsible or how to handle it. It’s a little bit frustrating that no one can help.

“I think there’s room for improvement in terms of communicating where people can report these kinds of things.”

Councillor Jo Robb, the district council’s River Thames “champion”, called the incident “worrying”.

When she contacted the Environment Agency it agreed to send officials to investigate it as a pollution incident as the animals could affect navigation on the river.

The borough council also sent an officer to investigate.

Council leader Clive Jones said: “We are aware of the reports of deceased sheep in the River Thames near Wargrave.

“We are investigating the matter and will liaise with the Environment Agency about the best way to handle this very distressing situation.

“We are sorry for the distress this must be causing to river users and members of the public. Once the animals are recovered, we will make enquiries about where the sheep came from and what happened for them to end up in the river.”