School’s new learning hub

A NEW learning hub is to be opened at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave.

This has been formed by combining the library and IT suite.

The area was refurbished at a cost of £22,000 and has new furniture and equipment including laptops and iPads which can be used in lessons or for study.

The project was funded by the school’s parents’ association and a donation of £10,000 from the directors of the Hall Hunter Partnership in Wokingham.

The hub will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 27.

