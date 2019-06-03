Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

MEMBERS were delighted to welcome Shannon Moloney to speak to the club in May.

She is the club’s American scholar, a student who studied at a college in Chicago and has been sponsored by a local Rotary club to study at Oxford University.

When scholars go to different countries a Rotary club acts as host and helps the student get used to life in that country. This was Shannon’s second visit to the club.

She is studying at St Edmund Hall in Oxford for a PhD in psychiatry.

Shannon’s research is centred on how psychological factors can worsen physical pain and vice-versa.

Can the bidirectional pathway between the mind and the body malfunction and increase vulnerability to specific diseases? Is it possible to intercept harmful signals between the mind and the body to minimise mental suffering and physical pain?

In conjunction with this, she is asking if mindfulness, something new to many, can be an effective treatment for soothing the mind and the body and, if so, how and why.

Her studies will mean that she is in Oxford for the next three years.

Shannon talked of her family back in Chicago where her father is a pilot and her mother a medical technician in a city hospital.

She has a twin brother and a nine-year-old stepbrother.

Annie Lathaen