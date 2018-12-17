Henley Rotary Club

THE period coming up to Christmas is a busy time for the club.

This year, it started with a mulled wine stall at the Henley Christmas Festival, where the club raised £900 for local charities.

Members helped with the running of the Santa fun run in Mill Meadows on Sunday.

There was a charity collection in King’s Road car park on Tuesday and there will be another on Tuesday next week.

These days are chosen as parking is free and members of the public are often willing to give what they would have spent on a ticket to charity.

We have joined the cashless society and can accept donations with the tap of a contactless card. The money collected goes to support a variety of charities, many of them in the Henley area.

One example is the Wyfold Riding for the Disabled Association, which was presented with a cheque for £500 by two Rotarians at its Christmas fair on Saturday.

The club is always willing to hear from local charities that may need some financial support, particularly if there’s a specific project involved. Suggestions can be sent by email to info@henleyrotaryclub