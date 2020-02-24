Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

Headline

AT Henley Rotary Club’s recent lunchtime “drop-in” meeting, president Barry Prior was pleased to present Phil Fletcher, chairman of the Henley Sea Cadets, with a cheque for £500.

The cadet unit is based at TS Guardian, off Wargrave Road. The money will go towards running costs as the unit receives no government or other official support.

At the club’s previous week’s twilight meeting, the president was delighted to induct two new members, Brenda Gaunt, whose designation will be charity administrator, and Jeremy Gaunt, whose classification will be journalist.

After the inductions, Brenda and Jeremy were welcomed and greeted with enthusiasm by the members of the club.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33