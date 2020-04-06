HENLEY Rotarians have joined with their Rotary district (covering the Thames Valley) in donating their own personal funds in an effort to support food banks, which are at present desperate to receive cash to buy goods rather than accepting foodstuffs.

Former Shiplake resident Joy Arnott, a previous district governor and a past president of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, sent the suggestion to all clubs in the district, which she pointed out was supported by the national organisation, Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland.

She felt that as clubs were no longer meeting physically, individual members could contribute what they had been saving in meal costs.

As a result, members of Henley Rotary Club have released £700 from their meal accounts (representing approximately £50 each) to send through to the district’s main fund.

Each club is able to nominate where the money goes and the Henley club’s contribution will be going to the Henley youth and community group Nomad, which runs the Henley food bank. The club is anxious to emphasise that the donation came from individual members rather than from the club’s charity account, which had been financed by outside donations.

John Luker