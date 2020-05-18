Rotarian records his version of classic song for charity

KEN FITT, a 92-year-old retired headteacher who lives near Henley, has rewritten the words of the Vera Lynn classic We’ll Meet Again to reflect the coronavirus pandemic and is now using it to raise funds for charity.

Much like the original, and particularly poignant on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, it speaks to hope for the future:

We’ll meet again when this virus starts to wane

And we won’t have to refrain from being near.

We’ll hug every friend, in the shops we’ll spend, spend, spend

To celebrate an end to this awful year.

Ken sent his recording, on which he plays saxophone and sings, to Henley Rotary Club, of which he is an honorary member, to support its fund-

raising for local charities.

The club created a video and posted it on a JustGiving page — listen at www.justgiving.com/crowd

funding/henleyrotaryclub Ken has been playing jazz for 77 years and is the driving force behind a jazz concert fundraising event in Henley each year in aid of the club and its diverse work, which includes supporting local food banks, helping to eradicate polio around the world and supporting conflict-resolution studies.

This year’s concert became the victim of the ban on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and the club was looking for alternative fund-raising initiatives.

Ken’s recording provided an ideal opportunity to replace the concert with a topical song and support people suffering as a result of the current crisis.

Club president Barry Prior said: “We are having to rethink the way we raise funds during the lockdown and Ken has provided us with a great opportunity through this song.”

As well as his work with the Rotary jazz night, Ken regularly performs at care homes and the local Mencap club.

Tim Prior, project manager of Nomad, will be address members of the club at their Zoom meeting on Tuesday at 6.30pm. Anyone interested should register at https://nomadtalk.event

brite.com

Jeremy Gaunt