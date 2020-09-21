PETROLHEADS take note — you no longer have watch 6.9 mpg polluters tearing around the track.

Formula 1 may still be getting the chequered flag but Formula E is on its tail. The future is electric.

Henley Rotary Club’s next public webinar on Tuesday (September 22) will feature a presentation and discussion with Mark Preston, a founding team principal of Formula E, the electric car version of Formula 1 that is now speeding its way through countries as diverse as Saudi Arabia, Britain and China.

All the thrills, spills and excitement but none of the fumes.

As chief strategist and founder of the StreetDrone autonomous car company, Mark will also have a few things to say about the future of automotive and transportation industry outside of racing.

The webinar, which is free, will be the third on environmental issues hosted by the club following well attended talks on recycling from South Oxfordshire District Council and on plastic pollution in our seas and rivers from Rotary’s End Plastic Soup campaign partners.

The start time is 6.30pm. Sign up at https://formulaetalk.eventbrite.com

For further information, email phil.fletcher@

henleyrotary.club

Jeremy Gaunt