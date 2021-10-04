Henley Rotary Club

SOME 237 Rotary clubs covering the Thames Valley, Essex, East London, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and East Anglia have come together to support the environment as part of million-strong Rotary’s new area of focus.

Understanding that the whole world is our backyard and seeing the effects that climate change and loss of biodiversity are increasingly having on communities, Rotarians are taking up the environmental mantle under their motto “Service above self”.

Rotary International is a worldwide organisation of men and women with more than 1.2 million members in 33,000 clubs who volunteer their time and talents to serve their communities at home and abroad.

Members are volunteers who work locally, regionally and internationally specifically to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace and eradicate polio. They are now adding the environment to the list.

Henley residents will have noted local Rotarians focusing during Great Big Green Week on ending the plastic waste that pollutes our beautiful River Thames.

Here is the unified environmental statement on behalf of the Rotary districts: “Rotary pledges to improve the environmental quality of our lives by educating, encouraging and providing resources for people to practise environmentally conscious habits. Working together and with our communities, we are creating a more environmentally friendly world.”

For more information, please call Phil Fletcher on 07979 690437 or email phil.fletcher@henleyrotary.club

Jeremy Gaunt