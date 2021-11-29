Henley Rotary Club

DID you know that those green food waste bins we put out each week provide power for homes and nutrients for plants?

Our old banana skins, chicken bones and potato peelings are turned into energy at an anaerobic digestion plant near Wallingford.

The plant also transforms the waste into digestate, a liquid fertiliser that adds oxygen and nutrients to the soil.

Deborah Barnacle, of Severn Trent Green Power, will explain all at the club’s next public webinar on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

To book, visit https://foodwastetalk.eventbrite.co.uk

Jeremy Gaunt