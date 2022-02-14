Monday, 14 February 2022

Henley Rotary Club

THE world is becoming more authoritarian with governments restricting free speech and weakening the rule of law. Covid has exacerbated this trend.

Just how much impact the pandemic has had on elections and freedoms will be among the topics addressed at Henley Rotary Club’s public webinar on Tuesday (February 15) at 7 pm.

Dr Alexander Hudson, democracy assessment specialist at Sweden’s International IDEA, which tracks trends in democracy, will speak abot its latest “Global state of democracy” report.

One finding is that the number of countries moving in the direction of authoritarianism is three times that moving towards democracy.

The Rotary club invites you to join us for this crucial discussion. It’s free and open to all. Sign up at https://coviddemocracy.
eventbrite.co.uk

Jeremy Gaunt

