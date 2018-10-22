Henley sculler shines at Youth Olympics

HENLEY Rowing Club’s Georgie Robinson Ranger finished ninth overall representing Great Britain in the women’s single sculls at the Youth Olympic Games last week.

The Youth Olympic Regatta took place over three days on the Rio de la Plata in Puerto Madero in the heart of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

All racing was contested over 500m, except the 950m opening time trial, which featured a buoy turn at the fhalfway point. Robinson Ranger, who had been selected to represent GB at the world junior championships earlier this year, finished 10th in the time trial in a race dominated by Argentina’s World Junior silver medallist Maria Sol Ordas. She then finished second to Ordas in round three to progress to the quarter-finals, where she crossed the line third to progress to the C/D semi-final.

Robinson Ranger finished her week with two wins, taking victory in both the semi-final and the C final to finish ninth overall and claimed the fifth fastest time of the day.