Leander strike gold at British Senior Championships

LEANDER athletes returned from the British Senior Championships last weekend with three gold and two silver medals from the eight events on the card while a Henley U19 quad won their B final.

Saturday’s racing in Nottingham included a silver medal for Leander’s 2012 Olympic champion Kat Copeland partnering Georgie Brayshaw in the openweight double sculls.

But in Sunday’s racing Leander took a clean sweep of the quad sculls with Brayshaw back in action in the quad alongside Katherine Maitland, Mairi Buchan, and Ruth Siddorn, who took a 12-second verdict over the Nottingham/Norwich composite.

Former U23 lightweight world champion Will Fletcher was back in action after a two-year break in the men’s quads, which saw Leander, with Victor Kleshnev, James Cartwright, and Oliver Dix on board, take a 3.6 second win over the two crews from Edinburgh University.

Edinburgh have established themselves as a northern powerhouse under the direction of Colin Williamson, a former Leander athlete, and their points total saw them take the title of Victor Ludorum home to Scotland for the first time. The flagship eights events resulted in gold for Leander’s women, stroked by former GB junior Rachel Heap, with a six-second win over University of London and Molesey.

In the men’s event Oxford Brookes University took the early lead and never let go, crossing the line a length ahead of Leander, with Molesey in third place.

Elsewhere Henley Rowing Club had an U19 quad of Maddy Pollard, Charlotte Rowley, Sophia Hahn and Daisy Bellamy finish ninth overall in their time trial and second of the U19s. Being in the top 12 put them through to the A/B semi-finals where they finished fourth putting them through to the B final which included the other top finishing U19 crews.

In the final Henley led from the start and at 1,000m had a length-and-a-half on the senior quad from Exeter University and two lengths on the U19 quad from Tideway Scullers’ School.

The Henley quad continued to build on this finishing two lengths up on Exeter and four lengths on TSS to win the U19 pennant.