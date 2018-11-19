Henley athletes gain dozen victories on home waters

HOST club Henley were the most successful club at the Henley Sculls Head last Saturday after picking up 12 wins.

Seven of the wins came from junior girls squads winning not only the junior events but also senior events.

With conditions being variable throughout the day and between the two divisions, the fastest women’s boat of the day was the winning junior girls quad of Phoebe Fletcher, Charlotte Williams, Georgia Brown and Charlotte Rowley, who raced in perhaps the more favourable Division 1.

In Division 2 Georgia Brown picked up another win racing with Sophia Hahn, Della Luke Maddy Pollard in band one of senior women’s quads.

Hannah Hills and Amber Weller won band one of senior women’s doubles in Division 1 and in Division 2 Hannah raced with Charlotte Williams, where they came first from a field of 20 boats in WJ18 doubles.

In WJ16 single sculls, also a field of 20 boats, Holly Cookson had a comfortable 19 second victory against her closest rival. The WJ15 quad of Natalie Schoenmakers, Beatrice Bethnal, Ella McKay, Mia Vickermann and cox Daisy Rolstone were first from a reasonable field of 12 boats with a 27 second victory against local rivals Marlow. The WJ14s had three boats racing in the morning division, the boat of Anya Marston, Ailish Harkin, Lucy Jones, Sophie Graham and cox Francesca Whittle had a good solid row to win by 11 seconds against a strong crew from City of Bristol. The J16 to J18 boys squad had crews in four events taking a win in the quads and a third place in the doubles. The J18 quad was a mix of J16, J17 and J18 boys and they were locked in a battle the whole course with Wallingford eventually beating them by four seconds. The winning crew was John Yolland, James Wallace, Alex Carr and Dan Crick. A creditable third place was hard-fought by John Yolland and Ollie Taylor in the J18 doubles whilst in the J16 singles Soren O’Connor, Dan Crick and Cameron Seager achieved seventh, eighth and 12th places respectively from a field of 31 scullers. The biggest entry of the day was in the J18 singles with 72 competitors. Henley had nine scullers competing of which three came in the top 10 and all of them finishing in the top half. Stand-out performances came from Seth O’Connor (fourth) Grant Taylor (eighth) and Joe Long (ninth).