Leander duo lead the way at GB trials

LEANDER’S George Rossiter and Harry Glenister led the way at the GB trials held last Saturday and Sunday in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Athletes from all over the country competed on indoor rowing machines to achieve at least the minimum cut off time for 2km set by the GB selectors in order to participate in the 5km water assessment the following day. Leander’s Callum McBrierty achieved an impressive fastest time of the day with a time of five minutes 47 seconds.

The second day was split into two divisions, the women went first in the pairs where Leander achieved promising results. Natasha Harris-White, rowing with Susie Dear who has recently joined us from Oxford Brookes, finished second with other Leander pairs in the event finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.

In the women’s single scull, Ruth Siddorn missed out on top spot by 0.2 of a second to Leander’s Olympic silver medallist Polly Swan now racing for Edinburgh University where she is studying. Leander had five scullers in the top seven of this event.

The afternoon saw the men racing in Division 2. Leander’s Rossiter and Glenister raced well and won overall continuing the good form that got them noticed last season. Leander’s other pairs finished fourth, seventh, eighth and 23rd.

The men’s single sculls were won by Leander member Charles Cousins, racing for Abingdon School old boys Griffin BC where he works.

Pete Lambert returned to the boat after injury to finish third, just 0.4 seconds ahead of Leander club mate Olly Stephens, in fourth, with 18-year-old Victor Kleshnev finishing seventh. Other Leander results in the men’s single sculls were 16th, 17th and 24th.

Last but not least was the turn of lightweight men racing in single sculls. Leander’s Will Fletcher, who has been out of a boat due to injury, returned with a bang to win overall.