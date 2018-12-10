Monday, 10 December 2018

Royal regatta names three new stewards

THREE new stewards have been elected for next year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Alison Faiers, Sarah Cook and Luke Dillon were appointed at the regatta stewards’ annual meeting in London on Tuesday.

Ms Faiers is a British Rowing multi-lane umpire and has volunteered at the regatta for many years.

Ms Cook is an Australian rower and former world champion. She has contributed to the commentary team at the regatta for more than five years.

Mr Dillon rowed at the regatta in six different crews between 2005 and 2011 and became an assistant to regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave in 2016.  

Sir Steve said: “Alison, Luke and Sarah have all played integral roles at the regatta in recent years.

“The stewards are a tribute to the long-standing history of the regatta. We look forward to seeing them all in their new roles at next year’s event.”   

Meanwhile, a new rule will be introduced next year to ensure the “highest level” of sportsmanship at the regatta. Acts of unsporting conduct could now lead to the exclusion of a competitor, crew or club.

