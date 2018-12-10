Monday, 10 December 2018

Juniors shine at Burway

THE youngest members of the Henley Rowing Club squad got their first taste of competition when they raced at Burway Head, a stretch of the Thames between Chertsey and Penton Hook lock, last Saturday.

The U13 girls entered three crews into the event and the crew of Gwennie Hunter, Anna Merritt, Florence Lenthall, Freya Weiser and cox Katia Loggie won their event ahead of their own club mates and crews from Gulidford and Staines.

The club’s J14 boys, Connor O’Shea-James, Ewan Sleep, Kiran Drennan, Louis Swinburne-Johnson and Matthew Provoost, who competed in all three divisions on offer, won their quad event while Swinburne-Johnson and Provoost won the double sculls.

The J13 boys of Pascal Giret, Theo Szweda, Noah Lowe and Alfie Reineke with Kiran Drennan coxing finished runners-up while their squad-mates Albert Butler, Charlie Williams, Monty French and Pia Butcher (from the J13 girls) with Connor O’Shea-James coxing, finished third.

