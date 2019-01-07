Leask strokes quad crew to turkey sculls success

THE sun glistened on the river, mulled wine and bacon rolls kept spectators warm on the terrace as Leander held their annual turkey sculls on the Saturday before Christmas.

Leander’s director of rowing Mark Banks pulled names out of a hat to select the nine crews to race in quadruple sculls, mixing juniors, seniors, men and women together with many athletes donning Christmas fancy dress outfits.

The winning crew in the final was Harry Leask, Callum Johnson, Olivia Caesar and Matt Peters.

Leask, who stroked the crew, has been at Leander now for six years since joining aged 16 and made his debut in the GB senior team this summer with distinction, finishing fourth in the world in the men’s single scull. Leask was also named as Leander’s athlete of the year at the Christmas dinner that evening.

Peters is on a gap year at Leander having come through the club’s junior squad while Caesar is a member of the women’s squad having joined from Monkton Combe School in September and Johnson a member of the men’s development squad.

Each of the winning crew was presented by Mr Tom Copas with a Copas free-range turkey, donated by The Copas Partnership of Cookham.