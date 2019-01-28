Henley’s juniors lead way at Weybridge Winter Head

HENLEY Rowing Club WJ14’s had their first races of the year last Saturday at Weybridge Winter Head which was held over the 3,000m course with little wind and grey skies.

Three crews were entered in the first division, where they made up a field of 22 other coxed quads from various clubs including Kingston, Maidenhead and Putney High School.

The first boat of Ailish Harkin, Lucy Jones, Nonnie Luke, Eyla Wild and cox Caitlin Emary dominated the field with a controlled clinical row, coming home 24 seconds ahead of Maidenhead, and with a time that would have also won them the WJ15 event. The second crew of Lilly Hoogenberg, Georgia Catlins, Hanna Boddy, Anya Marston and cox Francesca Whittle, came home third, eight seconds behind Maidenhead with the third boat finishing eighth.

In the second division the crew of Lilly Hoogenberg, Ailish Harkin, Georgia Catlins, Hanna Boddy, Lucy Jones, Gabby Chaplin, Anya Marston, Eyla Wild and cox Francesca Whittle raced over the course in the octuple against a strong field of 12 other crews. This was a much closer race but the Henley crew’s training at the club paid off with them beating Surbiton High School to first place by two seconds, in a time of 11 minutes, 36 seconds.