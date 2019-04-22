Henley juniors overcome tricky course at Abingdon

HENLEY Rowing Clubs younger members spent last Sunday competing at the Abingdon Head.

Whilst the course is over 1,900 metres, not the longest of head races, this comparatively narrow and bendy part of the River Thames provides significant challenges. The event was held in four divisions throughout the day which allowed competitors to compete in more than one event.

The girls U15 quad of Mia Vickerman, Natalie Schoenmaker, Laoise O’Donohue, Bea Bethnal cox Milly Short raced in Division 2 but had to wait until the conclusion of Division 4 to know whether their time of eight minutes and 23 seconds was sufficient to win the category. Ross Rowing Club came the closest with a time of eight minutes 30 seconds whilst local clubs Reading, Wallingford and Abingdon finished further behind. Division 3 saw Josie Sawbridge, Mia Roullier, Ella Mckay, Rose McEwen and cox Milly Short competing in U15 coxed fours. Their only competition, Wallingford Rowing Club, had raced in Division 1 setting a time of nine minutes and nine seconds for the girls to beat which they did comfortably finishing in a time of eight minutes, 58 seconds. The WJ14 double of Ava Timms and Amelia Sterjo struggled with the difficult course and blustery condition but still finished third in their category.

The Henley J13 girls had a good event with the quad comprising Emily Simmons, Tabitha Hall, Florence Lenthall, Freya Wieser stroking and Katia Loggie coxing came first in their division beating a crew from Stratford-upon-Avon and the Henley second crew comprising Esme Davis, Mimi Dal Lago, Daisey Janes and Molly Pitts with Roey Acton as cox. There was a one minute and 20 second gap between the first and second boat and 16 between second and third.

The J13 double of Ruby Rodgers and Evie Hall then went on in Division 4 to win against Evesham and Stratford-upon-Avon by 20 seconds.

The boys’ J13 coxed quad of Pascal Giret, Theo Szweda, Alfie Reinicke and Albert Butler, with Charlie Williams cox, bagged their first win of the season whilst their counterparts in J14 — Louis Swinburn-Johnson, Matthew Provoost, Connor O’Shea-James, and Pascal Giret again with Williams at cox — were less successful suffering a steering failure shortly after the start.