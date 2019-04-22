Henley and Shiplake youngsters are Munich bound

ATHLETES from Shiplake College Boat Club, Henley Rowing Club and Leander Club have been selected to represent Great Britain at the Munich Junior Regatta next month.

Olivia Morgan, who came fifth at the World Rowing Junior Championships in 2018, along with Rhys Ash, Dom Brown, Seb Hjortland-Marks, Jacob Kirby have been selected from Shiplake College with Henley’s Phoebe Snowden, Balthasar Issa and Joe Long and Leander’s Miles Devereux also named in the 33-strong GB squad.

Peter Sheppard, chief coach for the U23s and juniors said: “It’s pleasing to see athletes from a range of clubs and schools from across the country selected to represent Great Britain at the Munich Junior Regatta. It really demonstrates the strength of junior rowing and the positive impact coaches are having on the development of young people in the sport.

“With a number of rowers also stepping up to represent Great Britain having competed for their home nation in 2018, it demonstrates the importance and value of the home nations’ pathways.”

The regatta takes place on the Olympic Regatta Course in Munich on May 4 and 5.

All the athletes who have been selected for the Munich Junior Regatta have gone through the GB Rowing Team Junior Trials process, which involves an assessment in February in Boston and a spring assessment at the end of March.