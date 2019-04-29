Thornley sets pace in women’s single sculls at GB trials

LEANDER athletes triumphed in three of the six A finals at last weekend’s GB trials held at Caversham’s Redgrave and Pinsent Lake.

Leander had 57 athletes invited to the two-day trial out of the 145 competitors. Thirty-three of the Leander athletes were GB squad members while 24 were rowers in the club’s development group.

The trial consisted of a 1,900m time trial, followed by multi-lane semi-finals on the Saturday and all the finals on the Sunday.

Finals day saw club captain Vicky Thornley win the women’s single sculls in a time of seven minutes 52 seconds ahead of Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne in second place.

In the women’s pairs Karen Bennett and Holly Norton triumphed in a time of seven minutes 41 seconds ahead of Anastasia Posner and Imperial College’s Rebecca Shorten, Leander’s Harriet Taylor and Rowan McKellar were third.

Will Fletcher won the men’s lightweight single sculls in a

time of seven minutes 16 seconds ahead of Oxford Brookes’s Jamie Copus.

Jacob Dawson and Tom Ford had to settle for second place in the men’s pairs as they finished just under two seconds behind winners James Rukin and Josh Bugajski of Newcastle University and Oxford Brookes Univeristy. Harry Glenister and George Rossiter finished in third place for Leander. In the men’s single sculls Leander’s Tom Barras was runner-up with clubmate Jack Beaumont third with Agecroft’s Graeme Thomas taking the honours.

In the men’s pairs B final, Matt Rossiter and Moe Sbihi triumphed ahead of Matt Tarrant and Tom George. Adam Neil and James Johnston came in third with development squad pairs Barny Stentiford and Callum McBrierty, Ryan Todhunter and Charles Wait-Roberts in fourth and sixth respectively.

In the women’s B final of pairs Emily Ford, rowing with Sara Parfett, took the win with Jo Wratton and Katherine Douglass in fourth with the Leander development pair of Susie Dear and Natasha Harris White coming home in fifth place.

In the men’ssingle sculls B final Victor Kleshnev finished fourth

while James Cartwright came home in sixth place.

In the women’s B final of the single sculls development sculler Georgie Brayshaw had a good race to finish second over team mate Ruth Siddorn by less than a second who came third.

Cam Buchan and James Robson won a close C final of the men’s pairs against boat race winners from Cambridge University while Rachel Heap and Charlotte Fennell came third in the women’s pairs D final. Olivia Cesar and Juliet Perry finished third in the women’s pair C final while Katherine Maitland was third in the C final of women’s singles.

Olly Stephens won the men’s single sculls C final in a close tussle with development squad team-mate Olly Dix by half-a-length.