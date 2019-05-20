SportsAid grant for Leander’s Murphy

A YOUNG Leander rower has been awarded a SportsAid grant to help with his development in the sport.

The award was made to Henley teenager Joe Murphy by 2003 Rugby World Cup winner and former Wasps star Simon Shaw MBE.

Murphy, who lives and studies in Henley, first started rowing in his spare time after his rugby season ended, but soon found that he was winning races so decided to focus completely on his new sport.

Murphy has already represented Great Britain at the Coupe De La Jeunesse, winning bronze in the double scull in 2018. He has also won a gold medal at the Head of the River Fours last year and reached the semi-finals in the Fawley Cup at Henley Royal Regatta in the same year.

His goal is to represent team GB and the award money will go towards accommodation in Henley so he can continue to achieve his rowing ambitions. At present he is training six days a week, sometimes twice a day.

Murphy said: “I aspire to be like Pete Reed OBE, a three-time Olympic gold medallist. But my biggest hero is my father Mike Murphy, who coached me from the first day I got into a boat, until the day I left home to join the Leander Club in Henley. He was always by my side pushing me and my team mates on.”