Whittaker returns to take gold

IT MAY have been years since Pippa Whittaker has competed at the BUCS Regatta, but the Cambridge University student proved that you never lose it as she scooped championship pairs gold at the university meet alongside partner Tricia Smith.

Stoke Row native Whittaker, returned to the waters for the first time since 2012 after returning to university for a Master of Finance to take top in 7 minutes, 33 seconds over the 2km course at Nottingham’s National Water Sports Centre.

And for a university so synonymous with the sport, Whittaker was nonetheless shocked as a shift in discipline yielded fruitful results.

Whittaker, who helped Cambridge to win the women’s Boat Race earlier this year, said: “It’s been crazy hard work. The boat race training is madness, so it’s cool for it to pay off.

“I’m surprised! We’ve been in an eight all year, had a couple of weeks in a pair. I think it’s my first sweep event at BUCS ever, so pretty cool.”

BUCS Regatta is Europe’s largest student regatta, with more than 2500 athletes competing over three days of multi-lane racing over 2,000m to determine who will be BUCS Champions.

And on their journey to gold, Whittaker and Smith battled not just their relative lack of practice, but the whirling winds and driving rains that poured down upon them throughout.

“It was hailing down at the start — a full-on storm,” she continued. “We actually thought there was going to be more of a cross-wind, so we over-corrected the boat, so our first few strokes were actually quite eventful!

“Luckily we came back as hard as we could and came through. Then it was just a matter of surviving the gusts.

“It’s interesting conditions out there, but it was good to get out in front and know where you are. It was a good race.”

BUCS Regatta, Europe's largest student regatta, returned to the National Water Sports Centre over the May Bank Holiday weekend.