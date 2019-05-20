Snowden helps GB win gold in Munich

AS part of this year’s selection process for the junior world championships in Tokyo, three Henley Rowing Club athletes were selected to represent Great Britain at the Munich Junior Regatta held over the last Bank Holiday weekend.

Pheobe Snowden was one of four girls to compete in sweep events along with Megan Hewison and Abigail Topp from Aberdeen Schools RA and Alexandra Riddell-Webster from Godolphin and Latymer School BC. The girls secured gold on the Sunday racing as a four and Snowden and Riddell-Webster silver in the pairs finishing second behind last years Czech junior world champions.

The boys made up a third of the six man team selected following an intense selection process at the GB spring assessment in March.

On the Saturday both Balthasar Issa and Joe Long raced in the double sculls event, with Julian van Gelderen from The Windsor Boys School and Louis Powell from Lea RC respectively. In the heats, the combination of Issa and van Gelderen managed to win their race after a hard fought battle with the Austrian rowing federation which meant they progressed into the A final.

The Long and Powell combination finished in their heavily contested heat, including a combination of a world champion and bronze medallist. This saw them progress to the C final.

In their finals, Issa and Long then went on to place fifth and second respectively. Long then went on to race in a quadruple scull in the afternoon which crossed the line second in their straight final, 2.2 seconds behind the Austrian rowing federation.

On Sunday, both boys competed again, with Issa in the quad and Long in the double scull. The quad raced their heat with determination to secure themselves a spot in the A final which they did, placing second, only 0.6 seconds ahead of the Japanese Rowing Association. Long, again with doubles partner Louis Powell, raced a straight final where they finished fifth, the quad later on went to place sixth in the A final.