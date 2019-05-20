Turnell and Orr triumph at Nottingham City

BANK Holiday Monday saw a complete cross section of Henley Rowing Club competing at Marlow Spring Regatta.

The regatta is run over approximately 1,000 metres from Bisham Abbey to Higginson Park. Racing is up to three abreast and the event is run in three waves which gives opportunities for doubling up.

The J16-18 boys squad raced in the singles while the J17 event saw Tom O’Reilly and Alex Carr in their heats with Carr comfortably making the final where he finished second. Cameron Seager, in the J16 singles event, raced in a straight final and powered through to win by more than four lengths.

The J15 boys of Joe Hart, Elio Dal Lago, David Wallace, Jamie Mclellan and cox James Oldham had a strong heat win and with a measured performance in the final saw them beating crews from Claires Court and Reading Blue Coat School.

The J13 and J14 boys had mixed fortunes. The J14 boys’ quad was up in the first wave but were unable to progress to their final. However, Matthew Provoost and Connor O’Shea-James then rowed in a double scull in the second wave, managing to win their event.

In the same wave, the J13 boys’ double of Alfie Reineke and Noah Lowe were beaten by the eventual winners. In the third wave the two boys joined forces with Albert Butler, Theo Szweda and Charlie Williams to take the J13 quad event, winning the final by a comfortable margin.

The J13 girls squad had a good day in their first event of this type as a side-by-side race. The second quad of Pia Butcher, Lisanne Shoenmakers, Ella Dickson, Ruby Rodger and Roey Acton as cox beat Great Marlow School by three feet to get them to the final where they lost to the first quad of Emily Simmons, Tabitha Hall, Florence Lenthall, Freya Weiser and cox Katia Loggie and a crew from Headington School.

The girls J13 double of Anna Merritt and Gwennie Hunter also went on to win in the final against crews from Reading Rowing Club and Headington School also by a wide margin.

The masters squad were also out in force getting ready for the new season. Four women’s quads — two Vet D, one with a late substitute on the day, and two Vet E — raced and one master’s men Vet E quad.

For some it was their first experience of side by side racing and proved valuable. The Vet D quad of Emma Alvey, Jan Watson, Anna Stevens and Jo Paice (steers) overcame a mishap at the start to win their heat. However, they could not repeat this in the final against a Marlow crew.

The Women’ Vet E quad of Janet Dutton, Helen Knowles, Margaret Hall and Julia Lock (steers) gained a medal in their straight final against Marlow and the other Henley Vet E crew.

Henley masters crews also competed last weekend at Nottingham City and Masters Regatta.

The Vet D double scull of Helen Turnell and Nikki Orr won their final by half a length in a tough battle with an RAF/Newark Composite.

The Vet F double of Janet Dutton and Margaret Hall were competing in the double for the first time but came up against a world class crew in the tier one event. They were later joined by Helen Knowles and Julia Lock for the Vet E quad again gaining valuable race experience, but sadly no medal.

Three of the crew — Janet Dutton, Helen Knowles and Margaret Hall — an hour later joined with Walbrook in a composite Vet F 8, rowing through Bewdley mid-race to win by over a length.

In the open events Tom Moon won the band three single sculls while the women’s double of Natalie Atkinson and Becci Norman finished fourth in their semi-finals.