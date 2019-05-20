Leander athletes help GB secure gold in Duisburg

FOLLOWING some strong results at the recent GB final trials many Leander development athletes were selected to represent Great Britain at the International Wedau Regatta in Duisburg, Germany, last weekend.

Harry Glenister and George Rossiter continued their run of good form in Duisburg by taking third place on the Saturday and a gold medal on Sunday beating the French pair who medalled at last year’s senior world championships.

Annie Withers and Sam Courty were selected to race the women’s pair and took full advantage by winning gold on Saturday by clear water. On Sunday they were unable to repeat this but still managed a creditable second place.

Susie Dear, Natasha Harris-White and Morgan Baynham-Williams were selected to race in a GB women’s development eight and took gold on both days in style.

Georgie Brayshaw and Ruth Siddorn raced well in the double scull against strong opposition, finishing fourth in the B final on Saturday and narrowly missing out of the finals on Sunday. In the U23 double sculls, Victor Kleshnev and James Cartwright had mixed fortunes. They raced well on the Saturday, but missed out on the B final by less than a second. They put this right on the Sunday, qualifying for the B final and achieving second place.

Leander’s Sholto Carnegie and Tom Jeffery in the GB men’s four came second on Saturday and took gold on Sunday with a impressive win against senior athletes from strong European nations.

The Leander men’s eight qualified for the A final on both days. On Saturday the crew had their best result coming second to the German national eight by 4.7 seconds while on Sunday they came home in fourth place.

Olympian Stuart Innes, who has been fighting and rehabbing for the past two years to get back to fitness, raced well and secured a place in the B final on Saturday and impressively made the A final on Sunday.

From Duisburg the trailer headed straight to Banyoles, Spain where the Leander athletes will be on training camp for the next two weeks.