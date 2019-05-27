Henley juniors bag top trophy at Maidenhead Regatta

CREWS from Henley Rowing Club put in a good peformance to win the Victor Ludorum award for the most successful club at Maidenhead Junior Regatta last Sunday.

The event is targeted at the younger and less experienced crews with the oldest age group at the event being 16, it then specifically has categories for those that have been rowing for less than a year and for whom it is likely to be their first regatta.

The regatta was raced abreast side-by-side racing over 500 metres finishing just downstream of Maidenheads Brunel’s brick rail bridge and uses a repechage format so that crews losing in the first round get a second chance. Henley had eight crews competing all of whom got to finals and four of the crews winning finals. The J13 squad was the most successful at the regatta with the girls winning all three of the WJ13 events on offer.

Anna Merrit, Tabitha Hall, Florence Lenthall, Freya Weiser and cox Katia Loggie won the top banded WJ13 event beating Great Marlow School by two-and-a-half lengths in the final. In the band two event due to the large entry this was split into two divisions, Emily Simmons, Gwennie Hunter, Ruby Rodgers, Ella Dickson and cox Esme Davis beating Maidenhead RC in the final to win Division 1 and Evie Bell, Ella Presswell, Lisanne Schoenmakers, Pia Butcher and cox Roey Acton beating Lady Eleanor Holles BC to win Division 2.

Not to be outdone the boys J13 quad of Pascal Giret, Noah Lowe, Theo Szweda, Alfie Reineke and cox Albert Butler won the top boys event beating Guildford RC by five lengths in their final. In the final of the band two event for J13 boys Monty French and cox Charlie Williams, were joined by three girls Molly Pitts, Daisy Janes and Mimi Dal Largo and lost by two lengths to Maidenhead RC.

In the band one event for J14 boys Ewan Sleep, Connor O’Shea-James, Matthew Provoost, Louis Swinburn-Johnson and Kiran Drennan at cox lost narrowly in the final to Great Marlow School.

For the J15 girls, Karima Erbolat, Livvy Bogdanovic, Amelia Sterjo, Lilly Piaseki and Milly Short at cox lost to Claires Court School BC in the final of the band one event and in the band two event after leading at halfway Sophie Habershon, Abilene Artherton, Lauren Stokes, Natasha Ward and cox Esme Davis lost to Fulham Reach BC.