Leander athletes dominate at Dorney Lake

LEANDER crews came away with numerous wins at the Metropolitan Regatta held at Dorney Lake last Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend started brightly on Saturday with a convincing win coming in the women’s quad scull from Leander’s Georgina Brayshaw, Ruth Siddorn, Beth Bryan and Katherine Maitland racing in the Open Championship event.

Later that afternoon in the Open Championship coxless pairs Alex Ball and Tom Ballinger triumphed in style.

The final Leander crew to race on the Saturday was the men’s quad sculls racing in the Open Championship quads. The Leander quad of Victor Kleshnev, James Cartwright, Sam McKeown and Olly Dix raced well and dominated the final from start to finish to secure the win.

On Sunday Leander’s women’s eight, who had had a long day of racing in the time trials and semi-finals saved their best till last to win the final and to collect the Di Ellis Trophy. The Leander crew was made up of Beth Bryan, Laura Meridew, Katherine Maitland, Emily Carmichael, Natasha Harris-White, Emily Ashford, Anna Porteous, Susie Dear and cox Morgan Baynam-Williams. Georgina Brayshaw and Ruth Siddorn secured their second win of the weekend as they triumphed in the Championship double sculls. In difficult cross wind conditions, the girls raced well to move from second place into the lead with 500 to go. The crew looked strong in the last quarter and won the race in style securing their second win of the weekend after the quad scull win on Saturday.

The final success of the weekend for Leander came in the men’s quad racing in the Championship event. The crew of Victor Kleshnev, James Cartwright, Seb Devereux and Olly Dix raced well to secure the win.