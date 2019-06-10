Henley junior crews pick up silverware at Metropolitan Regatta

FOLLOWING on from the success at the National Schools Regatta Henley Rowing Club juniors were back at the Eton College Dorney Lake last weekend for the Metropolitan Regatta.

The regatta follows the conventional format of eliminating heats followed by finals.

Competing against senior women in club coxless fours Maddy Pollard, Phoebe Snowden, Carla Russell and Phoebe Fletcher had a comfortable six second win in their heat and whilst not first out of the blocks in the final they had a good lead by half way and went on to win by five seconds against the ladies from Worcester RC and Molesey BC in third. Hannah Hills, Sophia Hahn, Daisy Bellamy and Georgia Brown had a straight final in junior girls quads which they won easily leading from the start to finish two lengths ahead of Tideway Scullers and Marlow RC who were a further three lengths back.

Finishing in fourth place, despite an equipment failure, were the Henley J16 quad of Georgie Pollard, Della Luke, Izzy Cotten and Holly Cookson.

The boys quad of Euan Turnell, Grant Taylor, Luke Marshall and James Swinburn finished second in their heat behind Claires Court Schools to qualify for the final. In a close race with the two leading boats overlapping all the way Claires Court just pipped the Henley boys to take the win by just under two seconds.

In a seven boat straight final of women’s club eights the Henley junior girls of Sophie Underwood, Gina Segrt, Millie Guida, Issy Bird, Amber Weller, Charlotte Rowley, Emma Berry, Charlotte Williams and cox Maddison Sturgess finished fourth behind crews from Bristol City, Agecroft, and Nottingham.

Henley’s senior double sculls women Natalie Atkinson and Becci Norman won their heat to progress to the final but against some tough opposition finished in fifth place.