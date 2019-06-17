Vikings bag bronze at Blenheim

SHIPLAKE VIKINGS secured a bronze medal at a windswept Blenheim Palace Junior Regatta last weekend.

The usual heats and final were abandoned in favour of a time trial format due to the exceptionally windy conditions last Saturday. The Shiplake Vikings U14 girls crew of Millie Phillips, cox Amelie Waller, Neve Staines, Betty Askew and Megan Barr overcame the challenging conditions to finish in a creditable third place of nine crews competing.