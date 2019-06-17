Women’s regatta attracts record entries

A RECORD number of crews from nine countries are set to compete at Henley Women’s Regatta next weekend.

A total of 493 entries from the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland and the USA were received for the 32nd regatta.

The number of entries comfortably exceeds the previous record set in 2016, when 441 crews entered the regatta.

A total of 1,780 rowers and coxes will compete along the famous Henley course between Friday, June 21 and Sunday, June 23 for trophies in a range of categories.

For a second year running the Frank V Harry Cup for coxed fours has attracted the most entries, with 39 crews due to race in the Friday morning time trial for a place in the side-by-side racing.

The Bea Langridge Trophy for junior quadruple sculls is also popular with 36 entries, four more than in 2018, and there was a particularly large increase in the number of entries for junior crews.

Trophies will be awarded across the full spectrum of rowing events, from Championship for the highest-level crews, through to Aspirational for clubs and universities, juniors’ events and a development level event.

Local clubs have a strong entry this year with Leander Club having athletes in eight crews across four events, including Championship coxless fours, quadruple sculls, double sculls and coxless pairs.

Leander won the Redgrave Vase for coxless pairs in 2018 and two boats will compete to defend the trophy. Last year’s champion Natasha Harris-White this year teams up with Susie Dear in the Leander A crew, while her partner from last year, Laura Meridew, switches to the quadruple scull.

Henley Rowing Club will be hoping to defend their 2018 titles in the Bea Langridge Trophy for junior quadruple sculls, and the Nina Padwick Trophy for J16 quadruple sculls, with entries in both events. Georgie Brown and Hannah Hill step up from last year’s victorious J16 crew to the more senior boat this year.

Henley have another five crews entered, in junior eights, junior double sculls, junior and J16 coxed fours and Aspirational double sculls.

Upper Thames crews race in five senior sculling events, including Championship and Aspirational double and single sculls and Aspirational lightweight single sculls. The Championship double scull crew features former world champion Imogen Walsh.