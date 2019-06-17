Junior girls triumph despite racing up an age group

JUNIOR crews from Henley Rowing Clubs triumphed at last Sunday’s Weybridge Ladies Regatta which was raced over a 900m two lane course.

The girls J13 doubles event was split into two divisions due to the size of entry. Gwennie Hunter and Anna Merritt raced in the A division against competition from Guildford Rowing Club and Lady Eleanor Hollis School whom they beat over two heats to face Reading Rowing club in the final. The Henley girls went on to win in a tough race by three lengths in the final.

In the B division the crew of Evie Bell and Ella Presswell were unfortunate to lose in another tough race against another double from Lady Eleanor Hollis by only one length. The LEH girls went on to win the division easily in the final. The J13 girls quads event was also split into two divisions with all three of the Henley entries reaching their finals.

The crew of Emily Simmons, Tabitha Hall, Florence Lenthall, Freyer Weiser with cox Katia Loggie had to race another Henley crew of Ella Dickson, Mimi Dal Largo, Ella Presswell, Ruby Rodgers and cox Roey Acton in the final of the A division with the Simmons crew beating Dicksons crew by three lengths.

The third crew of Daisy Janes, Esme Davis, Lisanne Shoenmakers, Gwennie Hunter with cox Molly Pitts also reached the final of the B division beating a crew from Lady Eleanor Hollis on the way but lost out to a Weybridge crew by three lengths in the final. The two girls J14 doubles raced well, but came up against some strong opposition and made an early exit.

The WJ14 quad of Lucy Jones, Ailish Harkin, Nonnie Luke, Eyla Wild and cox Fran Whittle raced up an age group at WJ15. Here they met strong crews from Maidenhead in both the semi final and final, in both races they led from the start and powered away to win by more than two lengths.

Lucy Jones was then joined by Georgia Chaplin, Hanna Boddy, Lilly Hoogenberg and cox Caitlin Emary to race in the WJ14 division, along with the other WJ14 crew of Ailish Harkin, Sophie Graham, Anya Marston, Yasmin Lakatos and cox Fran Whittle.

Both crews sculled well and ended up meeting each other in an all Henley final. The Jones quad were quicker off the start where they pulled out a lead of one length which they held to triumph over their team mates.

The boys faced tough opposition but managed to reach the finals of the doubles and singles sculls with Noah Lowe and Alfie Reineke in the J13 boat and Connor O’Shea-James, who narrowly missed out, in the J14s.

The J14 double of Louis Swinburn-Johnson and Matthew Provoost were leading the eventual winners before a steering error took the race away from them.