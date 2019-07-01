Henley’s juniors triumph at Thames Valley Park

HENLEY Rowing Club’s younger junior boys and girls competed at the Thames Valley Park regatta held on the Dreadnought reach of the Thames in Reading behind the old Suttons Seeds Grounds and raced over a sprint course of 500m last Sunday. In all there were 200 races that started ever three minutes.

For the WJ14 girls the first race was in the octuple, where they breezed through their semi-final to reach a final against Wimbledon High School and Kingston RC.

The crew of Lucy Jones, Ailish Harkin, Nonnie Luke, Anya Marston, Hanna Boddy, Sophie Graham, Caitlin Swinburn, Eyla Wild and cox Caitlin Emary, stormed off the start and pulled away over the 500m course to win by one length.

The WJ14’s had two boats in the afternoon quad division, with the boat of Anya Marston, Georgia Catlin, Hanna Boddie, Sophie Graham, and cox Fran Whittle coming second to Guildford RC by three-quarters of a length in the final.

The J14 boys crew of Connor O’Shea-James, Ewan Sleep, James Edwards, Kiran Drennan and Matthew Provoost never managed to progress in a field that included crews that finished near the top of the recent National Schools’ Regatta.

However, the J13 boys quad of Albert Brogden, Alfie Reineke, Pascal Giret and Theo Szweda with Kiran at cox, managed to triumph against a Guildford crew that they have been battling against all season.

For the J15 girls a bye to the final of coxed fours saw Natalie Schoenmakers, Laoise O’Donohue, Josie Sawbridge, Mia Vickerman and cox Daisy Rolstone in a three abreast race against Lady Eleanor Holles School and Emanuel School in which, despite the short course, Henley won by three lengths.

Late on Sunday evening the four combined with Lilly Piaseki, Rose Mcewan, Ella Mckay and Nonnie Luke to win the J15 octuple against crews from Kingston Rowing Club and Latymer School.

In J15 double sculls Mia Roullier and Beatrice Bethell had three tough three abreast races winning both the first round and semi-final but just losing the final in a photo finish with Sir William Perkins but well clear of Kingston RC.