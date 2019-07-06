LIVE: Henley Royal Regatta Day 4 - results and reaction

8am update: Welcome to Saturday of Henley Royal Regatta 2019!

Well it's another glorious day in Henley and the entire town is gearing up for regatta semi-finals day.

We've got a lot of local crews taking to the water today and, as ever, will be giving you all the results, reaction and photos direct from the water as it happens, so keep this page open or keep an eye on our Twitter and Facebook feeds for all the latest updates.

Our first race will start at 10am, when Henley Rowing Club A take on Latymer Upper School B in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup. Henley Rowing Club, Leander Club and Shiplake College are all in action in a host of races with Leander Club A and Leander Club B taking on each other in the Fawley at 3.40pm, and Shiplake College having to wait until 4pm for their appearance in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup against Eton College.

Have you missed the action from the water on previous days? Catch up with our coverage from yesterday (Friday), Thursday and Wednesday.

And if you haven't seen our regatta supplement in this week's paper yet let us whet your appetite with these articles about some of the rowers involved in this week's events who epitomise our hashtag of #localpride: Leander's Karen Bennett on the moment she was chosen for the Olympics and former regatta winner Katherine Douglas on what it's like to win on the Henley stage.