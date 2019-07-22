Monday, 22 July 2019

Henley Rowing Club girls help Great Britain to victory

FOLLOWING selection trials, Henley Rowing Club had nine athletes selected to represent Great Britain in the annual J16 match against France last weekend.

Hosting of the match alternates each year between France and Great Britain and this year, the 39th match between the countries, was hosted by GB at the National Water Sports Centre with more than 100 athletes making the trip to Holme Pierrepont for their first opportunity to represent their respective countries.

Henley’s cox Daisy Rolstone, Laoise O’Donohue, Mia Vickerman, Josie Sawbridge and Natalie Schoenmakers raced in the girls eight with four girls from Tideway Scullers’ School where they faced the French J16 nationalchampions Les Régates Rémoises in the first race of the match.

The French crew took an early lead but the British girls soon pulled this back and went on to take a convincing win.

Later in the day Della Luke, Georgie Pollard, Izzy Cotten and Holly Cookson raced in the quad against Entente Nautique d’Aix-les-Bains Aviron and after a tough race crossed the line a length ahead of the French girls.

These two wins helped the GB girls team win the match 4-3 and with the boys winning 6-1 made GB overall match winners.

