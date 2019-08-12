Golden pink

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
LEANDER Club’s pink non-vintage brut, made by Digby Fine English, was awarded a gold medal at the International Wine Challenge awards 2019 scoring 95 points.
The pink hue is designed to compliment Leander’s official colour and part of the proceeds from each bottle sold goes towards the Henley club’s rowing academy.
12 August 2019
More News:
Kitchen designer nominated for national trade award
A KITCHEN designer has been nominated for a ... [more]
Charity runner dressed as bee wins award for contribution at 10km race
A WOMAN completed the Watlington 10km ... [more]
Women in 35km Italian challenge for cancer charities
A WOMAN from Wargrave held an art night to raise ... [more]
POLL: Have your say