Monday, 12 August 2019

Golden pink

LEANDER Club’s pink non-vintage brut, made by Digby Fine English, was awarded a gold medal at the International Wine Challenge awards 2019 scoring 95 points.

The pink hue is designed to compliment Leander’s official colour and part of the proceeds from each bottle sold goes towards the Henley club’s rowing academy.

