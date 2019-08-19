Leander athletes dominate world championship squad

ALMOST half of the Great Britain squad announced for this year’s World Rowing Championships in Linz, Austria, are Leander Club athletes.

The Henley club has 30 of the 64 athletes selected for the competition which takes place from August 25 to September 1.

The World Championships will be the first and primary opportunity to qualify boats for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

This season’s World Cup champions, the men’s eight, coached by Leander’s Jurgen Grobler, will be racing with a point to prove after claiming their first gold medal of the Olympiad and title last month in Rotterdam. The crew of Leander’s Tom George, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Tom Ford and cox Henry Fieldman, along with James Rudkin, Josh Bugajski, Mohamed Sbihi and Mat Tarrant, will be challenging for one of only five Olympic qualification spots in Linz.

Bronze-medal winning pair Holly Hill and Polly Swann will join forces with Sara Parfett and Leander’s Emily Ford in the women’s four.

The men’s four, women’s eight, men’s double and men’s quad, which have all won medals throughout the 2019 season, are unchanged for the World Championships regatta. The men’s four is made up of Leander’s Matt Rossiter and Sholto Carnegie along with Ollie Cook and Rory Gibbs while double consists of Graeme Thomas along with John Collins.

The men’s quadruple sculls crew is once again all Leander, made up of Jonny Walton, Angus Groom, Jack Geaumon and Pete Lambert.

Fiona Gammond, Joe Warren, Hattie Taylor, Rowan McKellar, Karen Bennett and Holy Norton are six Leander athletes that make up the women’s eight along with Zoe Lee and Rebecca Shorten.

After the squad announcement was made on Wednesday, British Rowing Director of Performance Brendan Purcell said: “Following this season’s World Cup series, we’ve selected a team that we’re confident is capable of challenging for the Olympic and Paralympic qualification places available.

“We’re in a great position following our training camps in the lead up to worlds, where the crews have been challenging themselves to keep stepping up their performances day by day.”