Brown helps GB claim bronze at Junior World Championships

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE had two pupils selected to represent Great Britain at the Junior World Rowing Championships in Tokyo earlier this month.

Olivia Morgan was selected to compete in the junior women’s double sculls, with her same partner from Henley Women’s Regatta, after winning Aspirational double sculls.

Morgan and her partner, Lauren Henry, had a strong time in their heat but drew a tough semi-final where they fought hard but just missed out on a place in the A final. After a good race in the B final, Morgan and Henry were placed 10th in the world.

Captain of boats at Shiplake College, Dom Brown, was selected to sit in the bow seat of the junior men’s eights. The strong crew won their heat, meaning they went straight through to the A final. After a tight final, the GB crew gained a bronze medal. Director of rowing at Shiplake College, Dave Currie, was also involved with Junior World Championship as he coached the junior men’s coxless four to gain a silver medal, only just missing out on the top spot.

Speaking after the championships, Shiplake headmaster Gregg Davies, said: “I am so proud of all the Shiplake rowing athletes and coaches who represented their local or national country this summer. It is the biggest representation Shiplake College have had in my time. The future is vibrant.”

The previous week, three Shiplake pupils took part in Coupe de la Jeunesse. Rhys Ash in the junior men’s eights, Ben Brockway in the junior men’s coxed fours and Sebastian Hjortland-Marks in the junior men’s coxless fours. Each athlete took home a gold and silver medal from the weekend.