THE men’s eight became the first Great Britain crew to progress through to the A finals at the world rowing championships on Tuesday as they put in a dominant performance to finish top of their heat.

The crew comprises Leander’s Tom George, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Tom Ford and cox Henry Fieldman alongside James Rudkin, Josh Bugajski, Mohamed Sbihi and Mat Tarrant.

They led from start to finish but had to contend with a big final sprint from the USA and Dutch crews in the final 500m but they managed to dig deep to cross the line in first place.

Wynne-Griffith said: “Overall, we’re happy to get the job done. It’s good to get the first race out of the way and be at the front of the pack. There are definitely things to work on but we had a goal and we executed it.”

The eight, which is coached by Leander’s Jurgen Grobler, are racing off the back of their first gold medal of the Olympiad and title last month in Rotterdam.

After a tough heat, the all-Leander boat of Jonny Walton, Jack Beaumont, Angus Groom and Pete Lambert went out with a point to prove in their repechage for the men’s quadruple sculls.

They led the race from start to finish to win by almost a length and secure themselves a spot in the semi-final.

Reflecting on the race, Groom said: “That was a million percent better than the heat. We were very in control of ourselves and stuck in our own boat so we’re very happy with how we rowed it. There’s more to go, but this is a massive boost to the confidence.

“It’s our coach Paul [Stannard]’s wedding anniversary today so he said he needed a good present for his wife.”

In their repechage, the women’s four of Polly Swann, Holly Hill, Sara Parfett and Leander’s Emily Ford were locked in a battle with the New Zealand and Canadian crews for the top three spots.

After the lead changed hands multiple times, the crew crossed the line in second place to claim their place in the A/B semi-final.

Swann, who recently returned to the squad after completing her medical degree, said: “That was a really good race — hats off to the New Zealand crew. You can really tell that Olympic qualification is at stake this week because the racing’s really ferocious; you can’t rest on your laurels. This is a really good place to be though and we’re in a good position now to step up for the next one.”

With only one automatic qualification spot available for the A final, the heat for the women’s eight was predictably intense.

The GB crew, which features Leander’s Fiona Gammond, Jo Wratten, Hattie Taylor, Rowan McKellar, Karen Bennett, Holly Norton, along with Zoe Lee, Rebecca Shorten, and cox Matilda Horn, pushed the New Zealand boat hard all the way to the line, finishing up in second place to progress through to Thursday’s repechage.

Rio silver medallist Bennett was pleased with the performance: “That was a good start to the Championships for us and having an extra race in the rep won’t do us any harm. We had a great race but there’s lots to improve on so we’re looking forward to getting back out there.”

British Rowing Director of Performance Brendan Purcell said: “That was a very strong morning of racing from our big boats. The women’s four and men’s quad have refocused and reset after their heats and today showed the field the quality they possess.

“It’ll be exciting now to see how they can challenge for A final places in the semi-finals.

“The men’s eight built on their position from Rotterdam and qualified straight through to the A final, where they’ll go head to head with the German eight. I’m sure the athletes, coaches and the rest of the team are really looking forward to that battle.”

The GB team got off to a fantastic start in Linz-Ottensheim on Sunday, when 13 crews progressed into the semi- and quarter-finals, coming through races in 30C heat.

GB’s para-rowing squad had a clean sweep of first place finishes with all three crews progressing through to the A/B semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the men’s four, comprising Leander’s Matt Rossiter, Sholto Carnegie, alongside Ollie Cook and Rory Gibbs, put in a dominant performance to secure the one qualification spot from their heat for yesterday’s (Thursday’s) A/B semi-final. The crew have already claimed European gold and World Cup III silver this season.

Cook said: “That was a solid heat. We’re really pleased to come out and get the job done in the first race and are looking forward to more to come.”

Eight GB crews made it through to Wednesday’s quarter-finals, including Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Vicky Thornley, of Leander Club, who came out on top in a well paced heat.

Reflecting on the race, Thornley said: “That was a good start to the regatta; there are a lot of heats so I’ll meet more scullers later on.

“I’m pleased the race went to plan and it puts me in a strong position for the next round.”

Meanwhile, Leander’s Graeme Thomas, with John Collins, also saw themselves through to the quarter-finals with a strong opening performance in their heat for the men’s double sculls, winning by almost a length.

Leander Club make up 30 of the 64 athletes selected for the competition which runs from August 25 to September 1