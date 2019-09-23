Upper Thames athletes strike gold on Lake Velence

UPPER THAMES athletes recorded strong results at last week’s World Rowing Masters Regatta on Lake Velence near Budapest, Hungary.

The five-day world masters championships started on Wednesday last week with more than 5,000 crews from 52 countries, with athletes ranging in age from 27 to 93, competing in more than 700 races over a 1,000m course.

The Upper Thames squad of Clive Cooper, Jeremy Dobbin, David Hope, Lee Brown, Peter Jacobs, Dan Sadler, Becks Sadler, Naomi Ashcroft, Joy Skipper and Sally Pollok-Morris competed in 37 events, including composite crews with other clubs, winning 12 events in total and recording a further 11 second places.

Peter Jacobs and Dan Sadler won in coxless pairs in the 55 to 59 age category, continuing their 12-year unbeaten run in their age group. They also won in the pair in the younger 50 to 54 age category and combined with Clive Cooper and David Hope to win coxless fours in the 60 to 64 age category, fighting back from fifth place at halfway to row through the field in the last 400 metres.

Naomi Ashcroft and Becks Sadler, another long-established successful combination, won double sculls in the 43 to 49 age category. Sally Pollok-Morris and Lee Brown won five and three events respectively in composite crews.

Pollok-Morris, who competed in 13

different events, said: “I would say that this World Masters has been one of, if not the

most, competitive regatta I have

experienced.”