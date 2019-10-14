Shiplake College Boat Club take honours at pairs head

SHIPLAKE College Boat Club competed at the Pairs Head of the River last Sunday, racing from Chiswick to Harrods depository near Hammersmith Bridge.

This event hosted 414 crews from across the country with Shiplake College having 10 boats racing.

The star performances of the day came from Rob Humphries and Federico Focosi and Rhys Ash and Sydney Burnand.

Ash and Burnand won the junior category in the coxless pairs and were also the fastest coxless pair of the day ahead of all the senior men’s crews, finishing in seventh position in the whole event. Humphries and Focosi won the junior double scull category, finishing fifth overall, only being beaten by four senior men’s crews.

For the girls doubles it was the first time five of them had raced for Shiplake and the first time most of them had raced on the Tideway. Three girls doubles were entered, all finishing close to each other and high up in the placings.

Amelie Gerecke and Nicole Dunn finished second in the junior intermediate doubles and Anna May Knight and Isobel Blake Hurworth came one second behind them in third place.

Eleanor Blois-Brooke and Christa Scott finished 11 seconds behind the other doubles and were placed fourth in the junior 18 senior doubles.

Elsewhere Danny Mulligan and Max van der Linden finished third in the junior 18 championship doubles and 16th overall in the event while Sebastian Hjortland Marks and Ben Brockway finished fifth in junior 18 championship pairs and 56th overall in the event.

Dan Hallsworth and Tom Boret finished sixth in the junior 18 championship pairs and 60th overall in the event while Tom Fox and Angus Wood finished seventh in the junior 18 championship pairs and 113th overall in the event and Dylan Hillier and Freddie Middleton finished third in junior 16 senior doubles and 76th overall.