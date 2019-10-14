Jacobs and Sadler set the pace at London’s pairs head

UPPER THAMES ROWING CLUB crews were in action at the Pairs Head on the Tideway in London on Sunday.

Around 420 crews raced downstream in good conditions over a 4.5 km course between Chiswick Bridge and Harrods Wall, just downstream of Hammersmith Bridge, and featured just double sculls and coxless pair crews.

Following their wins at Henley Masters Regatta in July and the World Rowing Masters in Budapest in September, Peter Jacobs and Dan Sadler continued their winning run in the coxless pair in the competitive 50-54 age category, despite being eligible for the older 55-59 category.

Jacobs and Sadler had a close battle with a London Rowing Club pair which had started ahead of them, finishing strongly through Hammersmith Bridge to win by one-and-a-half lengths.

Mark Shimmin and Tom Foster finished an impressive 18th place overall, racing in the championship double sculls category. This was impressive with Shimmin having turned 60 earlier this year.

Despite only coming together as a crew last month, Mike Scott and Anna van Leemputten in their first race together finished third in their combined 36-49 age category mixed double sculls and the same position was achieved by Joy Skipper racing in a 50-54 age category women’s double sculls composite crew.

Emily Lyons teamed up with an athlete from Wallingford in a new women’s double sculls combination to race in the 36-42 age category in which they finished in a creditable sixth place.