Henley’s junior girls lead the way at small boats head

HENLEY Rowing Clubs WJ14 girls squad had their first race of the season on Saturday as they competed at the Reading Small Boats Head.

On a wet and grey day the water remained flat on the 3,700m downstream course on the Thames in Reading.

The racing was competed for in three divisions, with Henley having one boat in the first, and two in the second. The Henley crew of Anna Merritt, Ruby Roger, Gwennie Hunter, Ella Dickson and cox Allysha Stokes, had a solid row and won Division 1 in a time of 13 minutes 35 seconds, some 41 seconds ahead of Maidenhead RC. Later in Division 2, the Henley crew of Matilda MaCartney, Freya Weiser, Tabitha Hall, Emma Eltze and cox Katia Loggie sculled well to come home 10 seconds behind to take second place overall.

The third Henley WJ14 boat finished in fifth place.