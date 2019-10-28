Henley quad smash course record across the pond

A BOYS quad from Henley Rowing Club have won the Head of the Charles in Boston where they set a new course record.

Joe Long, Seth O’Connor, Ed Roy and Grant Taylor beat the USA national champions and other international entries from Germany and Canada to win the men’s youth coxed quadruple title.

The event is the largest two day rowing event in the world and sees 11,000 athletes from 24 countries compete in 66 events on the Charles River in Boston.

The Henley crew started third last in their category of 48 boats and had to power their way through the field passing 13 boats on a course notorious for crashes and clashes of blades.

Henley’s cox Brian Lee, from Belmont Hill school in Boston, helped steer the quad through the course to set a new record of 15 minutes, 53 seconds, beating the previous record of 17 minutes, 35 seconds by more than a minute and a half.

The crew have all previously represented Great Britain. Roy and O’Connor competed at the World Junior Championships in Tokyo in August while Long won a bronze at the Coupe de la Jeunesse in Italy and Taylor competed against France.

The crew travelled to Boston with coach Nick Mead and borrowed a boat and blades but because of bad weather could only practice once on the course ahead of the race.